[WATCH] Jacob Fatu makes a terrifying appearance change for his WrestleMania 41 entrance

If you thought Jacob Fatu couldn't get any scarier, then his WrestleMania 41 entrance may prove you wrong. The Samoan Werewolf had a terrifying appearance change for his entrance in Las Vegas.

In his WrestleMania debut, a member of The New Bloodline, Jacob Fatu, would challenge LA Knight for the United States Championship. They had to follow up some huge matches, such as the World Heavyweight Title bout, the World Tag Team Title match, as well as the grudge match between Jade Cargill and Naomi.

During his entrance, Jacob Fatu wore a werewolf mask and was accompanied to the ring by Solo Sikoa. You can watch the video below:

Even LA Knight, his opponent and the United States Champion heading into the match, had a special entrance. He was driven in before getting out and coming out to a huge pop.

It's impressive that Fatu got such a huge spot in his WrestleMania debut, but Fatu is arguably the most deserving among all the superstars who have been a part of the New Bloodline.

It's going to be exciting to see what types of entrances Fatu will be able to have at future WrestleManias, as this was the first of many for him.

