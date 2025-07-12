[WATCH] Joe Tessitore almost taken out by top female star on SmackDown

Joe Tessitore, like every man before him in WWE, has to keep an eye out for himself as he is right in the face of danger every week. Thanks to Charlotte Flair, he was nearly taken out on SmackDown tonight.

There was a moment when it appeared like Joe Tessitore's life flashed before his eyes. The voice of SmackDown has gotten a lot of acclaim in his role, along with his partnership with Wade Barrett. He was calling the action of a Fatal Four-Way Women's match on SmackDown between Alexa Bliss, Kairi Sane, Roxanne Perez, and NXT's Sol Ruca.

The chaos ringside inevitably led to a clash, and Charlotte Flair wanted to take Raquel Rodriguez out. She unknowingly sent the 6-foot-tall Rodriguez crashing into Joe Tessitore, who was very nearly taken out.

You can watch the video below:

What was even funnier, and not captured on social media, was the hilarious reaction of Raquel Rodriguez after the match. Alexa Bliss picked up the win, and for absolutely no reason whatsoever, Rodriguez was seen shouting at Tessitore as if he had anything to do with the outcome.

Still, the crash led to one of the more hilarious WWE photos in recent times.

Now, Tessitore can truly say that he is a proper commentator.

