WATCH: John Morrison cuts a hilarious promo on Ricochet ahead of WWE RAW

John Morrison and Ricochet received rave reviews from the WWE Universe for their match last week on RAW, but the bout ended in a double count-out. Unsurprisingly, WWE has announced a rematch between the two men tomorrow night on RAW.

Ahead of this contest, John Morrison took to social media to post a hilarious promo about Ricochet. In the video, Johnny Drip Drip came out of the water, spun and immediately dried off. He then kicked a bottle of water out of the air while he sent Ricochet a message.

While the tweet is embedded below for you to watch, you can check out the majority of the promo below in text format:

"Who got this flippy drip started? Johnny," Morrison said, starting with a rap before getting into the promo. "Follow me, Ricochet? Probably not bro, because you're dry. A lot of things these days was seeming pretty dry to the flood stud until Monday Night RAW made the choice to be moist and book a rematch between Ricochet and Johnny Drip Drip."

"Oh, wet yeah!" Morrison continued. "Ricochet's fixing to get h2-owned by Johnny Drip Drip this Monday on RAW. You see, there's a difference between trying things and doing things. And a ricochet is a copy, an echo of a shot that somebody else took. Let me ask you a question. What's more impressive, the ricochet or the shot?"

Hey @KingRicochet enjoy the 4th of July, cuz tomorrow on the 5th you’re gonna find out the wet guy is the best guy #JohnnyDripDrip #Rematch @wwe @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/d6XNopHczJ — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) July 4, 2021

Can John Morrison and Ricochet top their match from last week on WWE RAW?

Ricochet in WWE

Last week's match ended with a breathtaking spot in which Ricochet dove onto Morrison, who was sitting on the ringside barricade. The impact sent both men into the front row of the WWE ThunderDome.

Knowing John Morrison and Ricochet, the two stars will aim to outdo last week's match with something crazier than fans saw the first time around.

TOMORROW NIGHT on #WWERaw



Following the shocking scene last Monday, @KingRicochet & @TheRealMorrison will meet one-on-one in what is sure to be another high-flying spectacle!



📺 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/9uRZjb7sBG — WWE (@WWE) July 5, 2021

Are you excited for the rematch between John Morrison and Ricochet tomorrow on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments below.

