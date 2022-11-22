WATCH: Johnny Gargano debuts a new theme song on WWE RAW this week

Johnny Gargano made his entrance on WWE RAW this week with a new theme song.

The former NXT Champion was set to take on The Miz, but he collided with 'The Nigerian Giant' Omos instead. He is currently involved in an angle with The A-Lister and Dexter Lumis on the red brand.

Johnny Gargano has been using Rebel Heart by CFO$ as his theme song since he was in NXT. The song is beloved by fans, who were thrilled after he brought it back last year.

On RAW this week, however, the former NXT North American Champion made his way to the ring with a remixed version of the song.

You can listen to the short version of the theme song below:

Gargano returned to the company in August after departing last year. He is among the list of names brought back by Triple H after replacing Vince McMahon as the Head of the Creative Team.

His wife Candice LeRae also returned to WWE in September and was involved in a program with Damage CTRL.

