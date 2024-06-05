[WATCH] Jordynne Grace makes a massive statement ahead of groundbreaking WWE debut

Jordynne Grace is set to make her WWE debut tonight. She made a massive statement ahead of her appearance on NXT.

Jordynne Grace is one of the top female wrestlers outside WWE. She is the current TNA Knockouts Champion and has been a dominant champion for quite a while. Last week, when Roxanne Perez was waiting to hear who her opponent would be for NXT Battleground, Grace made a shocking appearance to challenge her for the title.

Later in the night, she had a backstage confrontation with Stevie Turner, who was complaining about Grace getting a title shot. So, Grace challenged her to a match tonight. The TNA star has already appeared in the women's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. Hence, this would be her singles debut in the Stamford-based promotion.

Trending

Ahead of this match, WWE cameras caught up with her as she made a massive statement.

"Tonight's the night. For the first time in history, the TNA Knockouts Champion is gonna be wrestling on NXT. And if you weren't familiar with me before, I'm gonna make damn sure that you remember me after tonight. And Roxanne, what I'm going to do to Stevie tonight is nothing compared to what I'm going to do to you at Battleground," said Jordynne Grace.

Expand Tweet

This will be a groundbreaking debut since it will be the first time a TNA Knockouts Champion will compete on NXT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback