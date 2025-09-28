[WATCH] Jordynne Grace nearly in tears after her hair gets cut off on live WWE TV

Jordynne Grace went to hell at WWE NXT No Mercy 2025, taking on her bitter rival, Blake Monroe, in a weaponized steel cage match. She was left nearly in tears after her hair got cut off on live television.In what was always going to be a classic, it looked like Jordynne Grace and Blake Monroe, fka Mariah May, were going to settle it all in the ring. On NXT, it was revealed that they would face off in a weapons match before Robert Stone told them that it would be a weaponized steel cage match. As a result of the &quot;anything goes&quot; stipulation, escaping the steel cage wasn't an option, and neither woman looked like they wanted to escape. So they went to war.At one point, Jordynne Grace's hands were tied by wires, and this allowed Blake Monroe to cruelly take scissors and start chopping off her hair. You can see Grace's reaction below as she was nearly in tears:There were several incredible spots after this, and thankfully, Grace managed to escape the wire and exact revenge in a huge way. Monroe had a massive trick up her sleeve, which was diamonds in a bag poured onto the ring mat, reminiscent of Mick Foley and the iconic thumb tacks.Diamonds were neither woman's best friend on this night, and the climax took place with both women on top of the steel cage. Grace got Monroe down to the ringpost, and it then led to her sending Monroe through the table that was already placed. The crash landing also saw Monroe hit the diamonds as collateral damage, and she took the pinfall.So in the end, it was Grace who picked up the victory as she looks to put Blake Monroe behind her. She got revenge for her hair and a lot of other things that had happened in their feud.