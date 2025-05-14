[WATCH] Jordynne Grace saves Stephanie Vaquer from disaster at WWE show; protects her "investment"

Jordynne Grace teamed up with Stephanie Vaquer tonight at a WWE show. Grace saved Vaquer from disaster.

Tonight on NXT, Stephanie Vaquer was in the middle of her promo when she was interrupted by Fatal Influence, who hinted at wanting a title shot while mocking each other. The trio was soon joined by Jordynne Grace. While she called Vaquer her "investment, the NXT Women's Champion clarified that she was not; she has beaten Grace before. Following this segment, a tag team match was announced as the main event.

During the bout, Fatal Influence was about to hit a double team move on Vaquer, but Jordynne Grace shoved her out of the way and took the move instead. Grace and Vaquer eventually won due to their excellent teamwork and after the victory both women stared each other down in the ring while raising each other's hands.

Grace will face off against Vaquer for the NXT Women's Championship at Battleground 2025. It will be interesting to see if the Juggernaut will be able to defeat La Primera this time around.

