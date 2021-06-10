Watch: Kane trains to get into character at WWE training facility in wrestling gear prior to his debut in 1997

Kane's debut at the Badd Blood: In Your House event in 1997 was one of the most memorable character debuts in WWE history. Video of Kane training before his debut has resurfaced online. In the video, one can watch Kane understand his character better and hit his training partner with the Tombstone Piledriver.

Footage has resurfaced of WWE Hall Of Famer Kane at a WWE training facility in 1997 learning the mannerisms for his character prior to his debut. #wwe @KaneWWE pic.twitter.com/AI1J8nAgj8 — Ben Jordan Kerin (@WNS_BenKerin) June 9, 2021

Kane made his debut when he interfered in the first-ever Hell In A Cell Match between Shawn Michaels and The Undertaker. In the build up to the match back in 1997, Paul Bearer had warned The Undertaker that his half-brother had survived a fire started by The Phenom that claimed the life of his family.

When Kane arrived at Badd Blood, he ripped apart the cell door with his bare hands and attacked The Undertaker, hitting him with the Tombstone Piledriver. That night ignited one of the most riveting feuds in WWE history.

The Undertaker and Kane have faced off on many occasions and drawn fans' interest around the globe. They faced each other inside Hell In A Cell, at multiple WrestleManias, and we even saw a match between Vince McMahon and The Undertaker where Kane buried his brother alive.

Brothers of Destruction is available now on @WWENetwork! pic.twitter.com/SDOXzqtOjd — Kane (@KaneWWE) November 15, 2020

When the two were on the same team, they formed a formidable pair called The Brothers Of Destruction and won the WWE Tag Team Championships on three occasions.

Where is Kane now?

Kane was last seen in a WWE ring not too long ago at the 2021 Royal Rumble. Since then, he has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. The Big Red Machine retired from a full-time wrestling role back in 2018 when he was elected Mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

Kane and The Undertaker are absolute legends and WWE fans all over the world are always happy to see these superstars in action whenever possible.

