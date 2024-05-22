[WATCH] Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows attack WWE NXT Tag Team Champions

Tonight, WWE NXT Tag Team Champions Nathan Frazer and Axiom defended their titles. After the match, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows attacked them.

A couple of weeks ago, The O.C. showed up in NXT and made their intentions clear: They wanted to win the NXT Tag Team Championship. Since then, Gallows and Anderson have been on a roll as they tore through some of the top tag teams in NXT. They defeated Edris Enofe, Malik Blade, Hank Walker, Tank Ledger, and even Ridge Holland and Riley Osborne.

Despite their in-ring dominance, they have not gotten a tag title match against champs Nathan Frazer and Axiom. Tonight on NXT, Frazer explained to The D'Angelo Family that they would rather give title shots to NXT Superstars. This declaration resulted in Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino challenging them to a title match.

Both teams brought their best during the match, but the champs retained their titles. Following the match, The O.C. attacked them from behind and laid them out. Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson then held up the NXT Tag Team Championship.

It will be interesting to see if Nathan Frazer and Axiom will finally give The O.C. a title shot.

