Watch: Keith Lee breaks the ring on WWE RAW 

We don't often see the WWE ring break during a match, but tonight on Monday Night RAW, Keith Lee shocked everyone by doing just that. The spot took place during the match where Keith Lee teamed up with Sheamus to take on the team of John Morrison and The Miz.

During the match, Keith Lee charged into John Morrison, who was in the corner. The impact of the collision was so massive that the turnbuckle behind Morrison broke away, resulting in the ropes falling. You can watch this amazing moment in the GIF below.

While it could have been a planned spot, the surprised reaction from Keith Lee as well as Sheamus was amazing, and it is safe to say that no one saw this coming on a regular episode of Monday Night RAW. The ring was fixed during the commercial break and the match continued.

Keith Lee on WWE RAW tonight

Keith Lee and Sheamus had a backstage segment with The Miz and John Morrison on RAW tonight. This set up the match between the two teams, which was finally won by Keith Lee and Sheamus. The two of them were able to co-exist during this match and even hugged it out after the match.

However, Keith Lee and Sheamus then took on each other in a singles match. The booking was a little confusing as there was no proper explanation as to why they were suddenly fighting each other after having hugged just moments ago. Ultimately, it was Keith Lee who stood tall after defeating Sheamus on RAW.