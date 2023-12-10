WWE star Kevin Owens was up to his hilarious antics once again this week on SmackDown.

Last week on the blue show, Owens faced off against Grayson Waller in a singles match. KO won the bout, but WWE later announced that he had suffered a fracture in his hand. This was a result of the brutal assault from Theory and Waller after the encounter.

During a backstage segment, Nick Aldis walked up to KO and shared his concerns about the latter competing with a broken hand next week. The Prizefighter told the SmackDown general manager that he would enter the match and punch Austin Theory with a fractured hand.

Owens then showed Aldis a picture of a brain and claimed that's what Theory would look like after their match. The National Treasure couldn't control his laughter and walked out of the shot.

"Next week, I'm getting in the ring with that idiot. I don't care what I have to sign, I don't care what I need to do for you to let me do it, okay? I'm punching them in the face. [Do] you see this? When I'm done with him, he's gonna look like that. Just a stupid useless brain with eyeballs." [1:00 - 1:15]

Kevin Owens and Austin Theory will collide next week on SmackDown

Next week on SmackDown, the United States Champion Tournament will continue as Kevin Owens will take on Austin Theory in a round-one encounter. The winner of the tournament will eventually have a chance to face Logan Paul for the gold.

Santos Escobar defeated Dragon Lee this week, and Bobby Lashley bested Karrion Kross to advance to the next round.

It will be interesting to see if Owens can take down Theory with his broken hand. Grayson Waller could also be present at ringside, further titling the tide in favor of his A-Town Down Under teammate.

