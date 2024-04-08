[WATCH] Kevin Owens gives Randy Orton a lift during WrestleMania entrance for United States Title match

WrestleMania Sunday saw Logan Paul putting his United States Championship on the line against Kevin Owens and Randy Orton. All three men made a special entrance for the match, but the brotherhood between Owens and Orton was visible during their entrance.

Logan Paul was the first to arrive at the ring. He rode into the arena on a PRIME truck and later walked down the ramp with the PRIME mascot. Kevin Owens made his entrance next. The Prizefighter rode in on a golf cart, paying homage to Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Randy Orton was the last to make his entrance, but it looked like he had nothing special planned. Owens, being the nice guy that he is, rode his golf cart to the ramp's entrance and gave Orton a lift.

Randy Orton rode on the back of the Kevin Owens' golf cart for the United States Title match. While the two WWE Superstars looked to be on the same page at the beginning of the match, their true colors finally came out when it was time to make the first pinfall of the match.

