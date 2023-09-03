[WATCH] Kevin Owens possibly injures himself during dangerous spot among the crowd at WWE Payback

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn walked into WWE Payback as the defending Tag Team Champions. They faced Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a Pittsburgh Steel City Street Fight that saw all superstars push each other to their limits.

The match started off with all four superstars in the ring. Within no time, the brawl spilled outside the ring, and saw all four men utilize any and every object they could lay their hands on. The match saw the use of chairs, trash cans, tables, hockey sticks and more.

In one scary spot, the WWE Universe saw Kevin Owens put the interfering Dominik Mysterio on a table and jump off from an elevated podium among the fans. The Prizefighter hit Dominik with a Swanton Bomb, but had a less-than-comfortable landing.

Expand Tweet

In the end, The Judgment Day got the better of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, when Dominik Mysterio, Rhea Ripley and JD McDonagh all interfered in the match, and ensured that Damian Priest and Finn Balor walked out as champions. The win marked the first tag team championship win not only for the group but also for Balor and Priest.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here