[WATCH] Kevin Owens steals an item from Cody Rhodes' locker room

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton are set to battle with The Bloodline at WWE Backlash France. The Prizefighter was seen making his way into the arena ahead of the show, the camera caught him entering Cody Rhodes' locker room and walking out with a banana.

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship for the first time at a PLE since winning it at WrestleMania XL. The American Nightmare will defend his title against AJ Styles at WWE Backlash France. As for Owens, he will be teaming up with his new ally, Randy Orton to topple the newly formed tag team of Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga of The Bloodline.

In a clip that was posted from WWE's official account on X (formerly Twitter), Owens was seen walking backstage with his suitcase. During his walk to his locker room, he passed by Cody Rhodes' and decided to stop by and walk into his room.

Kevin Owens was then seen walking out with a banana. The WWE handle acknowledged the humor, as the caption read, "Gotta get your daily dose of potassium before #WWEBacklash @FightOwensFight! [banana emoji]."

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes have been good friends on and off the screen. Owens was one of the first WWE Superstars to head to the ring to congratulate Rhodes upon 'finishing his story' at WrestleMania XL. The former Universal Champion took Rhodes on his shoulder while the latter celebrated finishing his story.