[WATCH] Kiana James single handedly destroys two male WWE stars in rare intergender match

WWE star Kiana James recently featured in a rare intergender match at the NXT live event in Citrus Springs, Florida.

James is one-half of the current NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. She recently won the titles alongside long-term rival Fallon Henley at Vengeance Day. The two women formed an alliance amid the ongoing storyline involving Brooks Jensen and his partner Josh Briggs.

At the NXT Citrus Springs live event, James and Jensen teamed up for a match against Pretty Deadly, who are former NXT Tag Team Champions. The developmental brand's official Instagram handle also uploaded a clip of James single-handedly taking the fight to Elton Prince and Kit Wilson.

WWE doesn't usually do intergender matches. Back in December 2022, Rhea Ripley competed against a male star when she crossed paths with Akira Tozawa.

The Judgment Day member dominated the majority of the match before securing a win over Tozawa with the Riptide.

Kiana James and Fallon Henley became only the 10th NXT Women's Tag Team Champions

The NXT Women's Tag Team Championship was introduced in 2021, with Dakota Kai and Raquel Rodriguez becoming the inaugural champions.

Since the introduction of the titles, several top teams and superstars have had the privilege of holding the belts, including Candice LeRae, IYO SKY, Ember Moon, and other prominent names.

The now-former Toxic Attraction duo of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne have won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship on two separate occasions. Their second reign came to an end courtesy of Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade.

However, within the next few days, Jade betrayed Perez, forcing the current NXT Women's Champion to vacate the tag titles. This led to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter winning the belts and holding them for 186 days.

