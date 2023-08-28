[WATCH] LA Knight buries former WWE Champion 

LA Knight has been on a roll on WWE television recently. The audience is seemingly the loudest whenever The Megastar appears on shows. He is currently feuding with former WWE Champion The Miz and mocked the latter at a Live event in Alabama.

The 40-year-old star has appeared on both RAW and SmackDown in recent weeks. Following his Slim Jim Battle Royal victory at SummerSlam 2023, LA Knight kickstarted a feud with The A-Lister, resulting in numerous verbal back-and-forths between the two. The Miz cost Knight a chance to challenge Rey Mysterio for the US Championship, further intensifying the rivalry.

The two are scheduled to have a match at Payback 2023, and LA Knight recently predicted the bout's outcome at a house show. He warned The Miz that he would defeat him with his Blunt Force Trauma maneuver on September 2.

“Every time we have been face to face, what has happened to him? He’s got rocked in his hand, courtesy of the BFT, YEAH!! And Payback is no different. Payback means the third time is the charm for you, Miz. What that means is that one more time, you meet the BFT at the business end. Big old goose egg for your troubles, you never were, YEAH! Cause who’s game is it? With everyone saying it."

LA Knight and The Miz's feud started after SummerSlam 2023

Knight and Miz during a WWE RAW segment

The two superstars first crossed paths during the SummerSlam Battle Royal. Knight ended up winning the contest by last eliminating Sheamus. Meanwhile, The A-Lister was upset that Knight was getting all the attention instead of him.

This led to The Miz calling LA Knight "a flash in the pan" who would never be remembered like him. The former Million Dollar Champion didn't take this insult kindly and had some harsh words for the veteran. It will be interesting to see what's next in this budding feud.

Who do you think will come out on top in this rivalry? Let us know in the comments section below.

