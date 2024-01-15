[WATCH] LA Knight and Grayson Waller combine to break the internet

WWE Superstars LA Knight and Grayson Waller recently combined to break the internet with their social media post.

Knight and Waller have a rich history together in World Wrestling Entertainment. The duo have wrestled several matches against each other throughout their careers, starting from NXT and after getting called up to the main roster on WWE SmackDown as well.

Grayson Waller recently took to Twitter to post a video about how happy he was to be in his hometown Sydney, Australia. However, his happiness did not last long as LA Knight approached the camera and Grayson started complaining, asking what The Megastar was doing there.

The WWE stars' collaboration broke the internet as the post has already surpassed 500K views with several likes and comments as well.

"The Sydney King is home," Waller tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

LA Knight was looking at "other options" after his previous gimmick did not work in WWE

In a recent interview on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, LA Knight talked about his Max Dupri character when he first debuted on the main roster. The Megastar said that his gimmick was not going well, and he thought he might get fired, so he was looking at other options to keep his wrestling career rolling.

"It [the Max Dupri character] just was not going well. And I was very unhappy. And I'm sure he [Vince McMahon] probably was, and then at some point, it was just like, all of a sudden, I'm not on TV and I'm like, well, I'm pretty sure I'm fired. Pretty sure this whole ride is over. And at that point, I'm kind of looking at other options and what I can do and where I can go to kind of, you know, just keep my whole thing rolling," Knight said.

LA Knight has now transitioned into one of the main attractions in WWE. The Megastar is set to wrestle in a Fatal Four-Way Match against Randy Orton, AJ Styles, and Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the 2024 Royal Rumble. It remains to be seen if Knight will come out on top or not.

