WATCH: LA Knight teases he is quitting WWE after major loss; says "goodbye" before making a proclamation

LA Knight was the favorite to win the men's ladder match at WWE Money in the Bank this weekend. Unfortunately, the man fell short, and Damian Priest was the one to win instead. Now, at an event in WWE Cardiff, LA Knight teased the fans saying that he was about to have his last match in the company before he swerved them with a proclamation.

Heading into Money in the Bank, although Knight was still a heel, the WWE Universe had already seen him become their favorite. Top babyfaces got booed when facing him, with it being clear that he was the one that fans wanted to win. So when Priest was the one to win, fans were left disappointed.

Knight came out and said that he wanted to feel the crowd's energy one last time. He said that he knew that he had just been announced for a match, but he wanted to let them in on a secret and that he had already wrestled his last match at WWE Money in the Bank. Without the case, he was done, and he wanted to say goodbye.

"Last night was my last match. If I was not coming out with that case, it was all over for me. I wanted to come out and feel this one more time in my gear, standing here in this ring, before I say goodbye."

But then he swerved the fans, making a proclamation, saying that's what "they" wanted him to say, but he had something else to talk about. He was clearly teasing about the earlier part of his promo and went on to say what he intended to do.

"Or at least that's what they want me to say, so let me talk to ya."

He added that he was the one who should have won.

"Here I stand, top of the industry. Here I stand, the man all over the place, everywhere you go. All around the world it's the same song, with everyone singing, 'LA Knight, YEAH.'"

He then went on to stick to his heel character, saying that it was not for the fans but because he was who he was. He went on to wrestle Rey Mysterio and unfortunately lost the match, but the promo had already riled up the crowd a great deal.

Knight has undoubtedly amassed a massive fan following over the past few months. It remains to be seen how the company will book him amidst a huge surge in his popularity.

What do you think is next for LA Knight? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

