Watch: Lacey Evans signals start of sporting event with the troops

WWE RAW Superstar Lacey Evans got the 2022 Coca-Cola 600 race started by uttering 'the most famous words in motorsports.'

Evans served as the Honorary Grand Marshal of the patriotic racing event, which took place at Charlotte Motor Speedway the day before Memorial Day. This is one of the biggest NASCAR races of the year.

Lacey Evans got to call for the engines to start, and she did a phenomenal job at it. She said the four famous words, which you can check out below:

"Drivers, start your engines!"

Lacey Evans will make her in-ring return on Monday Night RAW this week

The Sassy Southern Belle took a break from WWE last year due to pregnancy and made her on-screen return on SmackDown several weeks ago. She's now officially part of the RAW roster and is set to compete on the show this week. Her opponent hasn't been revealed yet.

The company began airing vignettes for weeks to hype up her return, and it looks like she'll be portraying a different character. She changed her ring attire and theme music as well. According to reports, she'll be a heel from now on.

After her return to SmackDown, Evans took to Instagram to send out a message, stating:

"Some will hate it. Some will love it. It's for the ones who need it. Whoever you are, whatever you're going through…..you are not alone."

Lacey Evans' last match was on the February 15th episode of RAW, where she teamed up with Peyton Royce to take on Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a tag team match, resulting in no contest. It remains to be seen which superstar serves as her opponent on Monday.

