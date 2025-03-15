[WATCH] Lamine Yamal's reaction to Randy Orton hitting the RKO during his match on WWE SmackDown

Randy Orton was in action against Carmelo Hayes on this week's WWE SmackDown. He was victorious after executing an incredible RKO, which caught Lamine Yamal's attention.

Yamal was in attendance during this week's SmackDown alongside his FC Barcelona teammates, Héctor Fort and Alejandro Balde. The 17-year-old winger has also represented the Spanish national football team on the big stage and played a crucial role in their Euro 2024 campaign.

Orton received an emphatic ovation from the WWE Universe on the blue brand show tonight, and he also delivered a big victory over a former NXT Champion. The star famously hailed as the next 'Messi' was in the front row on SmackDown, looked quite hyped up after Orton successfully hit the RKO to win the match.

Check out Yamal's reaction below:

Randy Orton is in a feud with Kevin Owens currently. He returned at the Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event, saving Sami Zayn from getting further assaulted post-match at the hands of The Prizefighter. Owens was victorious over Zayn in an Unsanctioned Match.

On SmackDown, Orton was involved in a post-match angle with Hayes, who refused to show respect to The Viper. Orton tried hitting the Punt Kick on the 30-year-old superstar, but he was saved at the last minute by Owens.

It remains to be seen if WWE plans on booking Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 41.

