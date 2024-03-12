On Monday Night RAW this week, Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan were attacked by Nia Jax after their match.

The issues between Morgan and Lynch began after the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last month. Following a historic win, Lynch interfered in a singles match between Morgan and Jax.

On RAW, Becky defeated Liv Morgan after a competitive back-and-forth contest. Post-match, the women crossed paths with Rhea Ripley, who confronted The Man and asked her to bring her A Game at WrestleMania 40.

Backstage on RAW, a disappointed Morgan came face-to-face with Lynch as the two women shook hands. However, Jax quickly took out both superstars. The former RAW Women's Champion even put Lynch through a table.

Becky Lynch will now shift her focus on the Women's World Championship, as she is set to challenge Rhea Ripley for the title at The Grandest Stage of Them All. However, the issues between Lynch, Morgan, and Jax seem far from over.

It remains to be seen if the promotion has any specific plans for Morgan and Jax on the Road To WrestleMania 40. A potential singles match between both women could be in the works.

