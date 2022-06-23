Watch: Liv Morgan executes an insane moonsault off a yacht

Liv Morgan was recently spotted enjoying her time outside the squared circle along with fellow WWE stars Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville.

Taking to social media, the three women posted numerous clips and photos of themselves relaxing on a yacht. One such clip that has emerged on social media saw Morgan pull off an incredible moonsault into a water body.

The video immediately went viral on social media.

This past Monday night on RAW, Morgan competed in a five-way match featuring Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Becky Lynch, and Carmella in order to determine the new #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship.

Hours before RAW went on-air, it was reported that former #1 contender Rhea Ripley was forced to withdraw from her title bout against Bianca Belair at Money in the Bank. The EST herself confirmed the same in the opening segment on Monday.

Liv Morgan will aim to win the Money in the Bank briefcase for the first time

Despite being unable to become the #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship on Monday, Liv Morgan still has the opportunity to win the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

In the lead-up to the upcoming premium live event, Morgan teamed up with Alexa Bliss to secure a win over Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. With the victory, the two women secured their spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

Morgan and Bliss will join Raquel Rodriguez, Asuka, and Lacey Evans in the high-stakes match. The Empress of Tomorrow was the latest superstar to join the line-up, as she defeated Becky Lynch this week on RAW.

As things stand, the other three participants for the women's ladder match are yet to be decided. However, Morgan will aim to look past all seven women involved in the bout as she continues her quest to win her first championship in WWE.

