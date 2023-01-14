Watch: Liv Morgan says she is happy for 32-year-old star after losing to her on SmackDown in bizarre backstage interview

Liv Morgan is set to enter the Women's Royal Rumble Match and is determined to outlast the 29 other women.

On this week's SmackDown, she suffered a loss to Raquel Rodriguez but didn't seem too disappointed with the outcome of the match.

Speaking to Cathy Kelley in a backstage interview, Morgan claimed she was "happy" for Rodriguez. The 28-year-old further reflected on throwing Rodriguez over the top rope ahead of the Royal Rumble Match.

"Yeah, she should be awake. I'm very very very happy for Raquel, and um Cathy Kelley I may not have won the match but I'm training for the Royal Rumble. Now I know, Raquel knows, and all these people know that I could eliminate the biggest girl on the roster over the top rope," said Morgan. [0:15 - 0:33]

Could Liv Morgan win the Royal Rumble and challenge Charlotte Flair?

Liv Morgan is a former SmackDown Women's Champion and has been competing on the blue brand for quite some time now. She has established herself as one of the top stars in the SmackDown women's division.

Last year, Morgan finally won her first title in WWE, capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship by beating Ronda Rousey. She did so by cashing in the Money in the Bank contract.

Morgan's goal will be to win the 2023 Royal Rumble Match, allowing her to challenge for either the RAW or SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Considering that Morgan lost the SmackDown Women's Title to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules, she could go after Charlotte Flair's title and challenge her at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

Upon her recent return to WWE, Flair won the SmackDown Women's Championship by dethroning Ronda Rousey. She is currently feuding with Sonya Deville on the blue brand.

