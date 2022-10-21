[Watch] Liv Morgan shares incredible butt workout video with male WWE Superstar

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan recently shared an incredible butt workout with former United States Champion, Sheamus.

Morgan lost her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event. Following her loss, Liv hinted at a character change and was rumored to turn heel in the near future.

Morgan was seen sharing her butt workout with Sheamus in a video. Taking to his YouTube channel, Celtic Warrior Workouts, Sheamus conducted a live workout session alongside Morgan.

Check out Liv Morgan's Butt Workout with Sheamus below:

Meanwhile, on the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Sheamus competed in a Fatal-Four Way match against Rey Mysterio, Solo Sikoa and Ricochet in a bid to be the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

The match was won by Mysterio, who will now get a shot at the Intercontinental Championship against Gunther.

Ronda Rousey commented on Liv Morgan smiling while being choked out

Current SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey recently commented on Liv Morgan smiling while being choked out by her.

While speaking on her own YouTube channel, The Baddest Woman on the Planet took shots at her arch-rival as she mentioned that not only Liv but many people would have smiled while being in that position.

Rousey criticized Morgan's actions as she stated that the latter was smiling as she enjoyed such stuff.

"Let's be honest, a lot of people would be smiling in that position," Rousey said. "It was kinda handy that there was a broken table right there that I could grab and grind into her neck. But yeah, apparently she's into that kind of thing."

Following Morgan's loss at Extreme Rules, it was rumored that she might end up joining Bray Wyatt's faction, 'Wyatt 6' in the near future.

What are your thoughts on Morgan turning heel? Sound off in the comment section below.

Is Bray Wyatt coming back with a faction? A Bloodline member thinks so

Poll : 0 votes