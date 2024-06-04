[WATCH] Liv Morgan steals an item from Dominik Mysterio after their moment on WWE RAW

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, the storyline between Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio continued and took a turn. Morgan was also seen stealing Mysterio's arm sling after he got involved in a brawl with Braun Strowman.

Mysterio played a major role in Morgan winning the WWE Women's World Championship at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. Following her title defense against Becky Lynch on RAW last week, Morgan kissed Dominik.

This week on the red brand, Liv Morgan stole Mysterio's sling after The Judgment Day took care of Strowman, and stood tall over the former Universal Champion.

Watch Morgan flaunting Mysterio's sling on RAW:

Liv Morgan's rivalry with Rhea Ripley was reignited after WrestleMania XL when she attacked the now-former Women's World Champion. The backstage brawl led to Ripley suffering an injury, forcing her to vacate the title.

The vacant title was won by Becky Lynch, who captured the championship after winning a Battle Royal on RAW. She dropped the title to Morgan at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

On the following edition of Monday Night RAW, Morgan successfully defended the championship against Lynch in a Steel Cage Match. During the closing moments of the match, Mysterio once again got involved, as he accidentally assisted Morgan in retaining her title.

