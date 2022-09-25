[Watch] Liv Morgan wishes female WWE Superstar by posting a NSFW video at a strip club

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recently took to Instagram to wish Sonya Deville on her birthday while inside a strip club.

The 28-year-old WWE star accidentally posted an NSFW clip of herself and Deville enjoying themselves at a strip club. Morgan would eventually go on to delete the clip from her Instagram story. However, by the time the women's champion deleted the video, wrestling fans had already taken to social media to share the clip.

Taking to Twitter, Liv Morgan also rectified her mistake by claiming that she wasn't aware of the dance performer who was spotted in the background of the video. However, the follow-up tweet has also been deleted.

"OMG y'all I did not see that naked lady in the back" wrote Morgan.

Check out a screengrab of the same tweet:

Check out the video uploaded to her Instagram story by clicking this link (Contains NSFW content).

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. wants WWE to switch up Liv Morgan's current character

Speaking recently on his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. stated that WWE should make complete changes to the SmackDown Women's Champion's current character.

The former WWE writer added that the promotion seems to be heading in the direction of Morgan possibly turning heel based on her recent mannerisms.

"Based off where she was last week when she watched Ronda wrestle, she was up in like a private suite looking down, which was kind of heelish. So I think they’re going the route. Now they wanted her to be a babyface, but I think they have to go the route of heel now."

Prinze Jr. also claimed that Morgan has looked good so far in her feud with Ronda Rousey. He stated that the upcoming Extreme Rules match between the two women could be the perfect way to turn Morgan heel.

Liv Morgan took on Lacey Evans at SmackDown this week. After the match, she decimated Evans, first with a kendo stick and then by hitting a senton through a table.

Do you think Liv Morgan could be turning heel soon? Let us know in the comments section below.

