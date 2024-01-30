[WATCH] Live crowd was unhappy when 35-year-old WWE star entered at #28 in the Royal Rumble match

A video has come out that shows WWE fans groaning in disappointment during the final minutes of the Royal Rumble match.

Royal Rumble is quite possibly the most exciting match in WWE history. This year's match didn't have many surprise entrants. The 28th entrant in the free-for-all was the high-flyer Ricochet.

A video is now making the rounds on the web, showing the live crowd's reaction to Ricochet coming out at #28. As can be seen in the clip below, fans weren't happy one bit.

Ricochet's performance in the Men's WWE Royal Rumble match

Ricochet lasted just over five minutes in the Men's Royal Rumble match. He failed to eliminate anyone and was thrown out of the ring by his former rival, Drew McIntyre.

The 35-year-old dreams of winning a Royal Rumble match before he retires from pro wrestling. Last year, he had a chat with Andreas Hale of Sporting News. Here's what he said about wanting to win the massive match.

"The Rey Mysterios, Shawn Michaels, doing it all, I don't have to be first and do the whole thing, you know what I mean? If I come out first, I still plan on winning. I feel like with what Ricochet is capable of doing. I feel like that's no problem. I feel like the Royal Rumble, especially if you come out early, shows that tenacity and just everything about what it takes to win, and it's always been my favorite event. Having everybody out there fighting over something, I love it. Obviously, like you said, everyone wants to be World Champion. I'm sure everyone wants to win the Royal Rumble, for sure, but even more, I want to win the Royal Rumble." [H/T Fightful]

Ricochet will have to wait another year before he gets an opportunity to win the WWE Royal Rumble match. Winning the free-for-all would certainly be the biggest moment of his career.

