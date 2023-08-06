[WATCH] Logan Paul and Ricochet showcase multiple viral spots at WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul and Ricochet opened the night at WWE SummerSlam. The two WWE Superstars promised to steal the show, and they delivered well on that front.

Both Paul and Ricochet have delivered viral moments in the past in their respective matches, but the two made headlines when they were a part of the Royal Rumble and Money In The Bank matches earlier this year.

Before heading into the show, The Maverick took to social media to claim that he would put on the most viral match in WWE history. The match saw exciting spots from Paul where he took a shot at Ricochet's currently injured tag team partner, Braun Strowman, and paid homage to Hulk Hogan with his version of the Leg Drop.

Ricochet replied to Logan Paul's moves with his version of the People's Elbow, replacing the elbow with a standing moonsault and reversing the Spanish Fly from the ring apron.

A moment that caught the eye of many WWE Universe members was when Paul converted a moonsault from the middle rope into a tornado DDT when Richochet caught him in mid-air. The sequence of moves showcased not only the athleticism of Paul but also the strength of Ricochet.

The match ended in an unfortunate manner that saw the social media star get a pair of brass knuckles from someone who is a part of his team and hit Ricochet in the face without getting caught by the referee. Paul had his hand raised high with Samanth Irvin announcing him as the victor.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here