WATCH: Logan Paul shares intense training video ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Social media star and brand new WWE Superstar Logan Paul has taken to Twitter to show off his training ahead of SummerSlam.

Paul signed with WWE just months after his impressive in-ring debut in a tag team match at WrestleMania 38. He has since turned face and has feuded with his former partner, The Miz. The two will clash at SummerSlam in Logan's singles debut, and they even kicked off this week's RAW with an impromptu brawl to hype the bout.

The 27-year-old appears to be taking his preparations for the bout quite seriously, as evidenced in a video he posted on Twitter.

In the clip, Paul is seen undergoing intense skipping or jump-rope, drills to sharpen his footwork and endurance for the show. The YouTube megastar also looks to be in great physical shape ahead of SummerSlam:

"Ready for Summer Slam" Paul wrote

In the tweet's caption, Logan sent a subtle warning to The Miz, stating that he was ready for the Biggest Party of the Summer. However, he may still face the looming threat of Ciampa, who has been ambushing Logan as of late.

Logan Paul got a surprising response to his post

Though there were several responses to Paul's tweet, one of the most notable was from former superstar James Ellsworth.

He claimed that the influencer definitely belongs in the company.

"People actually say he doesn’t belong in WWE? This dude works his a** off!" he wrote

Ellsworth continued to support Paul in the replies, saying it was a good business decision for WWE to sign the YouTube sensation.

James Ellsworth @realellsworth @CheeseyGolf No, just this one who has 23.5 million subscribers on his page, looks like a wrestler, is entertaining, proved already he get perform well on a big stage, and knows how to get people talking, it’s a business, it was a good business decision to sign him @CheeseyGolf No, just this one who has 23.5 million subscribers on his page, looks like a wrestler, is entertaining, proved already he get perform well on a big stage, and knows how to get people talking, it’s a business, it was a good business decision to sign him

It will be interesting to see if Logan Paul can defeat The A-Lister at SummerSlam. Are you Team Paul or Team Miz? Sound off in the comments below.

We asked once of Vince McMahon's former employees if he will beat the charges

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far