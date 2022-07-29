WATCH: Logan Paul shares intense training video ahead of WWE SummerSlam

Social media star and brand new WWE Superstar Logan Paul has taken to Twitter to show off his training ahead of SummerSlam.
Paul signed with WWE just months after his impressive in-ring debut in a tag team match at WrestleMania 38. He has since turned face and has feuded with his former partner, The Miz. The two will clash at SummerSlam in Logan's singles debut, and they even kicked off this week's RAW with an impromptu brawl to hype the bout.
The 27-year-old appears to be taking his preparations for the bout quite seriously, as evidenced in a video he posted on Twitter.
In the clip, Paul is seen undergoing intense skipping or jump-rope, drills to sharpen his footwork and endurance for the show. The YouTube megastar also looks to be in great physical shape ahead of SummerSlam:
"Ready for Summer Slam" Paul wrote
In the tweet's caption, Logan sent a subtle warning to The Miz, stating that he was ready for the Biggest Party of the Summer. However, he may still face the looming threat of Ciampa, who has been ambushing Logan as of late.
Logan Paul got a surprising response to his post
Though there were several responses to Paul's tweet, one of the most notable was from former superstar James Ellsworth.
He claimed that the influencer definitely belongs in the company.
"People actually say he doesn’t belong in WWE? This dude works his a** off!" he wrote
Ellsworth continued to support Paul in the replies, saying it was a good business decision for WWE to sign the YouTube sensation.
It will be interesting to see if Logan Paul can defeat The A-Lister at SummerSlam. Are you Team Paul or Team Miz? Sound off in the comments below.
