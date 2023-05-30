WATCH: Male superstar asks for permission before jumping into Rhea Ripley's arms at WWE show

Rhea Ripley is quite a unique WWE Superstar, showcasing her dominance over the last year. After winning the SmackDown Women's Championship and her unique chemistry with Dominik Mysterio, she has become a fan favorite.

At WWE Night of Champions, Rhea Ripley faced Natalya in a relatively short match, with the champ getting a quick win over her opponent. After the match, Dominik Mysterio jumped into her arms when she was celebrating. The two then taunted Nattie, who was lying in the corner after her disappointing loss.

In a video posted by a fan, more details about the moment have come to light. Dominik Mysterio is seen asking for permission to jump into her arms before, and Ripley can be seen giving him the go-ahead.

Only after that, with complete excitement on his face, Dominik jumped up, and Ripley caught him, carrying him around in her arms and taunting the fallen veteran.

The video of the moment can be watched below!

Rhea Ripley described how she was relieved when the WWE crowd turned on her completely

Zelina Vega wrestled Rhea Ripley at WWE Backlash in front of her home crowd of Puerto Rico.

Rhea Ripley opened up in a recent podcast appearance, sharing that she had been worried about how the crowd would react to her and whether they would not support Zelina.

"I was very excited for her, but then I went out there, and it all turned into mami chants, and I was like, ‘Oh.’ It’s cool to hear, don’t get me wrong, but I was thinking about later that night, and I was like, 'Oh no, hopefully, Mami chants don’t drown anything out,' because I know how special this event is to her because I know how special it would be for me to be able to perform in Australia, so I can relate to that," she said.

Thankfully, even if Zelina lost, she had the Puerto Rican crown behind her completely for the entire event.

