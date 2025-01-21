[WATCH] Massive botch on RAW; fan accidentally kicked by WWE star and falls out of chair

A top WWE star accidentally kicked a fan during tonight's episode of RAW on Netflix. The star, Roxanne Perez, was being taken away by security when she hit the fan.

On RAW tonight, Bayley took on Nia Jax in a singles match. At one point during the contest, The Role Model got into Roxanne's face and clocked her. An irate Roxanne was then dragged away by security personnel.

While Roxanne was being taken away by security, she accidentally kicked a fan who fell from their chair in a hilarious visual. Check out the clip below:

The bout then continued and ended with Nia Jax hitting the Annihilator on Bayley for the big win. Jax recently lost the WWE Women's title on an episode of SmackDown when Tiffany Stratton cashed in her MITB briefcase on her. She initially won the title when she defeated Bayley at The Biggest Party of the Summer, SummerSlam 2024.

As for Roxanne Perez, she recently lost her belt as well. Perez had a lengthy reign with the NXT Women's title. She took on Giulia at NXT New Year's Evil with the belt on the line. Giulia went on to defeat Roxanne and win the title, thus ending the latter's run at 276 days.

