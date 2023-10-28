[WATCH] Melina awkwardly watches as ex-WWE star verbally attacks her in front of fans

Former WWE Superstar Melina was involved in an awkward moment with a fellow ex-WWE Superstar at a recent convention.

Candice Michelle and Melina have had their fair share of differences in the past. Michelle has opened up in the past about the duo's disagreements.

A new video is currently making the rounds on the web. It was seemingly shot by a fan and shows the two former WWE Superstars sharing an awkward moment. Michelle said that she came to the wrestling business from Hollywood, while Melina entered the business through a wrestling school. Melina was about to say something when Michelle suddenly reminded her that she was still talking.

Michelle then stated that Melina was really difficult to work with. She added that Melina approached her and asked why she was telling people she was difficult to work with. "Because you were," she said. Check out the awkward interaction below:

Candice Michelle's past comments about former WWE Women's Champion Melina

Two months ago, Candice Michelle had a chat with Steve Fall of Ten Count. She was quite vocal when speaking about her beef with Melina. Check out her comments below:

"She was really hot with me and she was blaming me and I looked at her and said you were hard to work with like do you not remember? We were not friends, we made it work because we weren't friends. That was just coming up recently cause your podcast got a lot of attention and people thought they're fighting now and no we're not actually fighting now." [24:00 - 25:00]

Judging by Candice Michelle's demeanor in the video from the convention, and Melina's reaction to the same, it seems like there's still a rift between the two stars. Melina and Candice's fans will have to wait and see if they can ever sort their differences out and become friends.

