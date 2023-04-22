Watch: Michael Cole gets hysterical watching Dominik Mysterio attack on SmackDown

Michael Cole has really come into his own over the past year on WWE programming.

While Cole has been a part of WWE since 1997, he hasn't really been appreciated by the WWE Universe until Vince McMahon stepped away from the headset. Cole was allowed to shine on his own as a character behind the broadcast booth on SmackDown.

In recent months, some of Cole's witty banter against people like Dominik Mysterio has been a highlight of WWE programming. But what Cole has done as of late goes beyond words, as his physical excitement has been captured on television multiple times.

The latest came last week on SmackDown when the L.W.O. attacked Dominik Mysterio in a big brawl during the show. While the attack was short-lived before Damian Priest got involved, the look of joy on Michael Cole's face as he jumped up and down, encouraging the beatdown, was something to behold.

If you haven't seen this yet, do yourself a favor and check out the video in the embedded tweet below.

Michael Cole's hilarious rivalry with Top Dolla continues in WWE 2K23

Ever since Top Dolla failed to launch himself over the top rope on an episode of SmackDown, he hasn't heard the end of it from Michael Cole on commentary ever since.

Now Cole's trolling of Top Dolla will live on forever, as some of those lines have been included in the new DLC update for WWE 2K23. You can check out a video of Cole targeting the Hit Row member in the embedded tweet below:

"A 300 plus pounder, no shortage of power, as long he doesn't try to fly over the top rope!" - Michael Cole commenting on Top Dolla in WWE 2K23

With Cole's potshots on Top Dollar making it into the video game realm, Top Dolla is taking matters into his own hands. He asked the WWE Universe to send him pictures or videos of him beating up Cole in WWE 2K23, tweeting out:

"I will retweet and follow every person that shows video or photographic evidence of @MichaelCole getting what he deserves. *Top with upwards arrow above emoji* *banknote with dollar sign emoji*," Top Dolla said in a tweet.

What do you make of Michael Cole's recent career resurgence in WWE? Do you find his witty banter against talents like Dominik Mysterio and Top Dolla entertaining? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

