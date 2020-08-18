[WATCH] Mickie James frustrated with WWE RAW return match

Last week on WWE RAW, Mickie James made her return to WWE TV after fourteen long months. During a LIVE event in June, Mickie James tore her ACL, and in July, it was reported that the former Women's Champion underwent successful knee surgery.

Last week, when Mickie James made her appearance on WWE RAW after fourteen months, Lana and Natalya walked up to her, interfering in her interview. Mickie James was talking about winning gold, but Natalya and Lana said that she couldn't win any gold because she doesn't have a TikTok account.

Mickie James on losing her return match on WWE RAW

This week on WWE RAW, Mickie James and Natalya went one on one. During their match, the cameras went away from the ring and focused on a confrontation between Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins. Mickie James ended up losing the match via countout. After the match, Sarah Schreiber caught up with James.

"I feel awful, I feel awful. And not because I'm hurt, I feel better than ever. You know, I've been off for a year and a half, off of WWE television. I've been away, I've been at home, I've been rehabbing, I've been working my butt off, to get back, and not just to get back but to get better than ever. I come back... and I come back with these goals, and to reclaim who I am in this business, and to really build my legacy, and the first person I run into is someone who I considered a sister, someone who I considered a locker room leader. A fellow veteran, and someone that helped pass the torch, and lead the future, and she's completely been blindsided by Lana and this obsession with social media, and whatever else... that it's completely blown my mind. I didn't expect to lose my first match back, I didn't expect to come back and have someone who I considered a fellow veteran act like a 20 year old. My nieces have TikTok, they're 13... come on. I don't even know what to say. I don't even know what to say, I'm so frustrated, honestly. Just gonna have to go home, reset, re-focus..."

Mickie James also took to her Twitter account to speak about her loss on WWE RAW.