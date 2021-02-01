WATCH: Montez Ford reacts to Bianca Belair's WWE Royal Rumble victory

Bianca Belair outlasted 29 other women in the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match to book her place in a Championship match of her choosing at WrestleMania 37.

The EST of NXT entered The Royal Rumble at number 3 and lasted almost an hour. She also broke the record for the longest time spent in a Women's Rumble match in the match. Natalya previously held the record at 56 minutes from Royal Rumble 2019.

The match came down to Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair after the two women combined to eliminate Charlotte Flair. The former NXT stars then battled it out for several minutes before Belair threw The Nightmare out of the ring and won the fourth Women's Rumble match in history.

An emotional Bianca Belair addressed her parents after the match as the commentary team reminded the WWE Universe that she was heading to the WrestleMania main event.

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford backstage at the Royal Rumble

What the WWE Universe didn't see was that Belair's husband Montez Ford was waiting backstage for her when she walked back through the curtain and the couple then embraced. WWE uploaded the video on their Instagram account that shows Belair overcome with emotion as she greeted Montez.

Belair now has the option of moving on to challenge for either Women's Championship at WrestleMania, even though it would make sense for her to challenge Sasha Banks since she's on SmackDown.

As of writing, it's unclear whether or not Montez Ford will be part of the Men's Royal Rumble match, even though the video shows that the former Champion wasn't in gear in the backstage area which could be a hint regarding his part in the match.