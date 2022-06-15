[Watch] WWE Superstar's hilarious tribute to Big E on RAW

If you were paying close attention, you'd have noticed that Big E received a tribute last night during Monday Night RAW.

The former WWE Champion hasn't been seen on television since March. His absence comes after he was accidentally dropped on his head by Rich Holland after a poorly executed belly-to-belly suplex on the outside of the ring on SmackDown.

Last night on WWE RAW, before Mustafa Ali's match with Chad Gable, he mocked Otis by acting like a big man. We all know that there is nothing Big E likes more than big meaty men slapping meat. Ali acknowledged the tribute on his social media today, tweeting out:

"Just giving @WWEBigE what he wants to see," Mustafa Ali tweeted alongside a video of him trying to intimidate Otis last night on WWE RAW.

Big E seemingly no longer needs his neck brace

On a recent Instagram story, Big E posted a video of him throwing his neck brace in the trash can. This seemingly reveals that he no longer needs to wear it on a daily basis.

The Powerhouse of Positivity no longer needing a neck brace would be a huge step in his recovery. The former WWE Champion is looking to avoid neck fusion surgery that could potentially put an end to his professional wrestling career.

Every time we get positive news with regard to E's status, it is certainly a beautiful thing. You best believe that this is something the WWE Universe embraces every time we get it.

While there is no timetable on E's return yet, the fact that he seemingly no longer needs a neck brace is a great sign in his recovery process. If and when the New Day member returns to the squared circle, he will no doubt get one of the biggest standing ovations in the history of the industry.

