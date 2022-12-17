Watch: Mysterious attacker escorted out of WWE SmackDown by security

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, a mysterious hooded attacker appeared during the Women’s Tag Title match.

Liv Morgan recently aligned herself with Tegan Nox to take on the Damage CTRL duo of Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Both teams got off to an explosive start, with the action ramping up continuously.

We saw Bayley make her presence known throughout the match as she stayed at ringside and interfered at different moments.

After some time, Tegan Nox had enough of the former WWE Women's Champion and decided to go after her as she threw her over to the barricade. Suddenly, Nox was attacked by a mystery woman wearing a hoodie but was soon caught by security and escorted out.

Additional footage has now emerged showing the attacker being carried out backstage.

The blindsided attack was enough for Dakota Kai and IYO SKY to win the match and retain their WWE Women's Tag Team titles.

It was turning out to be quite the mystery until an exclusive interview from backstage revealed the identity of the attacker to be none other than Xia Li.

We'll now have to wait and see until next week's edition of the blue brand to find out the reason behind this attack on Tegan Nox.

