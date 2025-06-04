WATCH: Naomi's disturbing actions on Jade Cargill's birthday

Jade Cargill turned 33 on Tuesday, celebrating her birthday, which was likely ruined by Naomi. The unhinged SmackDown star didn't forget Cargill's special day and did something disturbing for the occasion.
The WWE Universe was pretty appalled when it was revealed that the former SmackDown Women's Champion was the one who attacked Cargill and took her out for months. She's no longer The Glow after going dark and personal on social media, provoking her rival to the point of constant harassment.
On Cargill's birthday, Naomi delivered a special package to the former AEW star. It was a birthday cake for Jade's special birthday. It was a nice gesture in theory, but she included razor blades on the cake. It was a disturbing gift even for WWE's standards, though it's not the first "attempted murder" in pro wrestling storylines.
The 37-year-old star was also singing and humming the Birthday Song for Jade Cargill as she continued to prepare her gift. Her maniacal laugh toward the end of the video sounded so evil that she might be able to portray a deranged serial killer in a TV show or movie.
Her work since turning heel has been praised by fans, but it wouldn't be surprising if some are upset or disturbed by her latest actions.
WWE LFG talent wants Naomi as her mentor
Penina Tuilaepa, one of the prospects who competed in the first season of WWE LFG under Booker T, wants Naomi to be her mentor. Tuilaepa, a former Rugby player of Samoan descent, told Mic Check Mania that the SmackDown star's recent heel run has been amazing, and learning from her would be an honor.
"I'm gonna go real easy. I'm gonna just go straight to it. I need Naomi. I need her to lead me. I need her to lead me. I'm a young gun, she's a vet, and the switch that she's made has been insane," Tuilaepa said. [38:08 - 8:28]
With WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi's proposal to introduce a female Bloodline stable, maybe Tuilaepa can get a shot at working on the main roster soon.