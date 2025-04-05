[WATCH] Naomi's forehead badly swollen after Jade Cargill attack

Naomi wasn't happy over Jade Cargill's attack on tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown. She shared a video showing a swelling on her forehead following the attack.

Naomi and Jade Cargill will compete in a singles match at WrestleMania 41. SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis made the match official on tonight's episode of SmackDown after Jade Cargill attacked the real-life Bloodline member.

Shortly after the attack, Naomi took to her X handle and shared a video. It seems like Cargill's attack gave her a swollen forehead. She wasn't happy over the attack and promised that "receipts are coming" for Cargill. Check out the video that Naomi shared with fans on X:

"Receipts are coming #pwc ⚠️ #SmackDown," she wrote.

Naomi and Cargill's feud kicked off at Elimination Chamber 2025. At the event, Cargill made her big return and attacked Naomi inside the Elimination Chamber.

Naomi was then revealed to be Jade's attacker. Since then, the two women have been feuding on WWE SmackDown and want nothing more than to put each other down and out. At WrestleMania, the two female stars will go at it in the ring and do everything possible to come out victorious.

