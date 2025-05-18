[WATCH] Natalya gets into physical altercation outside WWE

Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya recently competed in a title bout at the NWA Crockett Cup against Kenzie Paige for the Women’s Championship. Gail Kim was set to be the special guest referee but had to miss the show due to illness. However, it turned into a chaotic experience for the RAW star. She not only lost the title contest but also became involved in an altercation with a fan at the ringside, which seemed real.

A clip from Natalya’s NWA championship bout is making rounds on social media platforms, sparking buzz in the professional wrestling industry. It showcases how the former WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion confronted a man in the front row wearing a pink shirt. She immediately connected a vicious slap to his face, dropping him in the process, followed by more shots on the grounded man, while security personnel intervened to stop the chaos.

Watch the clip below:

As of this writing, it is unknown whether the incident was work or real, if the clip is legitimate, and whether Nattie actually slapped a fan. What could be the possible reason behind it? Natalya is considered one of the nicest superstars of all time, and she treats her fans exceptionally well.

It will be interesting to know what triggered the WWE veteran to lose her cool and punish a fan by taking the matter into her own hands.

