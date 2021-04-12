Watch: Never-before-seen footage of Charlotte Flair's helicopter entrance at WrestleMania 35 

A never-before-seen clip from Charlotte Flair's WrestleMania 35 entrance was recently posted on Twitter.

Charlotte Flair made a grand entrance at WrestleMania 35 for the very first all-women's main event in the history of the show. The Queen arrived at the MetLife Stadium in a helicopter in one of the best WrestleMania entrances in recent memory.

The Pat McAfee Show EP Mike Mansury recently posted never-before-seen footage from inside Charlotte Flair's helicopter on his official Twitter handle. Fans can notice how excited Flair was during her entrance. She reacted to the tweet as well, as can be seen below:

Charlotte Flair made history at WrestleMania 35

The main event of WrestleMania 35 featured three of WWE's biggest female superstars at the time. Becky Lynch, Ronda Rousey, and Charlotte Flair competed in a Triple Threat match for the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles. This was the first time in WWE history that women headlined a WrestleMania.

Becky Lynch won the 2019 Women's Royal Rumble match to punch her ticket to The Show of Shows. Charlotte Flair was later added to the match. Flair won the SmackDown Women's title from Asuka on an episode of WWE SmackDown on the road to WrestleMania.

On the historic night, Becky Lynch defeated both Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania to become a double Women's Champion.

Charlotte Flair had talked in the past about her helicopter entrance.

"That was definitely not my idea. Do you think I actually went to the boss and asked for a helicopter? I didn’t even know about the entrance until our last go-home show before ‘Mania. They were like, ‘Hey, we have this idea. What do you think?’ And I was like, ‘That is incredible.’ With so many playbacks to my dad, it was very cool."

