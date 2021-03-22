Watch: New footage of Vince McMahon training in the gym

A new clip of Vince McMahon has surfaced on social media. The video shows the 75-year-old WWE Chairman training in a gym.

WWE corporate trainer Michael A. Monteforte recently posted a clip on his official Instagram handle in which fans can see Vince McMahon sweating it out in a gym. The footage was then reshared by the official handle of B/R Wrestling. Check it out below.

Vince McMahon is known to maintain an incredible physique

The WWE Universe laid eyes on Vince McMahon's impressive physique for the first time in the 90s when he turned into an on-screen villain and began competing in matches on WWE TV.

Mr. McMahon's incredible mic skills and his dedication towards keeping his body in great shape have inspired WWE Superstars for years.

The Undertaker recently spoke about Vince McMahon's love for bodybuilding on The Joe Rogan Experience.

“He is 75. That guy, that’s what he does. His love is working out. He is phenomenal, man. His mom is 99 and is still playing Tennis in her 90s. That’s his trainer there. He’s the one guy, he will call me out of the clear blue and be ‘Hey, you workout today?’” said The Undertaker.

Prince Phillip at 99 Vince McMahon at 104 pic.twitter.com/husa46q6yb — 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) March 21, 2021

At 75, Vince McMahon has stopped making regular appearances on WWE TV and the boss is rarely seen on RAW or SmackDown anymore.

The WWE Chairman will go down in history as one of the greatest heels to ever step foot in the ring. His memorable battles with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shane McMahon, Shawn Michaels, and other Superstars have forever been etched in fans' minds.

