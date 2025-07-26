[WATCH] New Japan Pro Wrestling pays tribute to Hulk Hogan with a 10-bell salute

The wrestling world continues to pay tribute to Hulk Hogan after his recent passing. New Japan Pro-Wrestling also gave a 10-bell salute and had a moment of silence for The Immortal One.Hogan competed in NJPW in the early 1980s and was nicknamed &quot;Ichiban&quot; (translated to &quot;Number One&quot;). In 1983, he became the first International Wrestling Grand Prix Tournament winner and held the original version of the IWGP Heavyweight Championship by defeating Antonio Inoki.NJPW paid tribute to Hogan during the sixth show of their annual G1 Climax tournament. Company president Hiroshi Tanahashi and former referee Tiger Hattori came to the ring, as the latter held a framed photo of The Hulkster.Watch NJPW's tribute to Hogan in the tweet below:Tiger Hattori spoke about Hulk HoganBackstage, Tiger Hattori spoke about Hulk Hogan and paid tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer. He praised The Hulkster by saying he was &quot;outstanding,&quot; and it was sad seeing him pass away so early.Hattori concluded by expressing his gratitude to Hogan:“He was definitely outstanding, more than your average wrestler. He was big in size, but I don’t know, I think he was just a little different. He had such great success so it’s sad that he passed away so early, but I have a lot of respect for him as a professional wrestler. I bet he’s up there again wrestling in heaven. We’ve lost a truly wonderful person. I hope we’ll see another wrestler like him. I want to say thank you for all the great times we had,” said Hattori. [H/T: Cageside Seats] View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWWE also paid tribute to Hulk Hogan during this week's edition of SmackDown. The company also released a tribute video for The Hulkster, narrated by Triple H. Multiple superstars from the present-day roster and Hogan's close friend, Jimmy Hart, among other legends, were in attendance during the tribute on the blue brand.