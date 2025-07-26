  • home icon
  • WWE
  • NJPW
  • [WATCH] New Japan Pro Wrestling pays tribute to Hulk Hogan with a 10-bell salute

[WATCH] New Japan Pro Wrestling pays tribute to Hulk Hogan with a 10-bell salute

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 26, 2025 21:33 GMT
Hulk Hogan (Image Credits: WWE.com)
Hulk Hogan [Image credits: WWE.com]

The wrestling world continues to pay tribute to Hulk Hogan after his recent passing. New Japan Pro-Wrestling also gave a 10-bell salute and had a moment of silence for The Immortal One.

Ad

Hogan competed in NJPW in the early 1980s and was nicknamed "Ichiban" (translated to "Number One"). In 1983, he became the first International Wrestling Grand Prix Tournament winner and held the original version of the IWGP Heavyweight Championship by defeating Antonio Inoki.

NJPW paid tribute to Hogan during the sixth show of their annual G1 Climax tournament. Company president Hiroshi Tanahashi and former referee Tiger Hattori came to the ring, as the latter held a framed photo of The Hulkster.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch NJPW's tribute to Hogan in the tweet below:

Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here

Ad

Tiger Hattori spoke about Hulk Hogan

Backstage, Tiger Hattori spoke about Hulk Hogan and paid tribute to the WWE Hall of Famer. He praised The Hulkster by saying he was "outstanding," and it was sad seeing him pass away so early.

Hattori concluded by expressing his gratitude to Hogan:

“He was definitely outstanding, more than your average wrestler. He was big in size, but I don’t know, I think he was just a little different. He had such great success so it’s sad that he passed away so early, but I have a lot of respect for him as a professional wrestler. I bet he’s up there again wrestling in heaven. We’ve lost a truly wonderful person. I hope we’ll see another wrestler like him. I want to say thank you for all the great times we had,” said Hattori. [H/T: Cageside Seats]
Ad

WWE also paid tribute to Hulk Hogan during this week's edition of SmackDown. The company also released a tribute video for The Hulkster, narrated by Triple H. Multiple superstars from the present-day roster and Hogan's close friend, Jimmy Hart, among other legends, were in attendance during the tribute on the blue brand.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

A former writer on why John Cena's heel turn has flopped HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Sayantan Niyogi
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications