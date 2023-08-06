[WATCH] Newly crowned WWE champion shares emotional moment backstage after SummerSlam win

A new WWE champion was crowned at today's SummerSlam live event. In one of the main events, a triple-threat match between Asuka, Bianca Belair, and Charlotte Flair was set for the Women's Championship.

During the bout, Belair got injured when Flair threw her outside the ring. The former was taken backstage for treatment but she refused and came back into the ring. Even with an injured knee, she managed to win the title, but her happiness did not last long as IYO SKY came in with the MITB briefcase to cash it in.

IYO managed to successfully cash in the briefcase and became the new Women's Champion. Following the win, the Damage CTRL teammates were seen celebrating it backstage in a video posted by WWE on Instagram.

You can check out the video below:

IYO's Damage CRTL teammate Dakota Kai was seen celebrating with her and Bayley backstage after her SummerSlam win. Kai was seen after almost three months of absence from WWE television.

Only time will tell if Bianca Belair will go after IYO for the title or not. Let's see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the Women's Championship.

What do you think about IYO SKY becoming the new champion? Let us know in the comment section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here