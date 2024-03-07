Watch: Nia Jax breaks character to check on Becky Lynch after a brutal move in their match on WWE RAW

While Becky Lynch and Nia Jax may be fierce rivals inside the WWE ring, there is no love lost between the two outside the squared circle. The same was on display during their latest match on RAW, where The Irresistible Force broke character for a moment to check on The Man.

Nia and Becky have been at odds for years. The duo collided for the first time on TV programming a few weeks back on RAW: Day 1, where the Samoan star came out on top. However, that wasn't the end of their rivalry as Jax attacked Lynch on the red brand last week, and The Man retaliated by interfering in her match against Liv Morgan.

The duo got a chance to settle their differences this past Monday on WWE RAW. However, the match ended in a disqualification as Liv Morgan interfered and attacked Jax. During the match, Nia Jax hit a Leg Drop from the top rope on Becky Lynch. The Irresistible Force was quick to check on her opponent as she asked The Man if she was okay right after executing the move.

Fans caught the rare character break, and the clip has been making rounds on social media. Check it out below:

Nia Jax could play a role in Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan on WWE RAW next week

Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Liv Morgan have been involved in a mini-feud, with all three women eyeing Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship. While it was Lynch who interfered in the match between Nia and Liv a couple of weeks back, the recently returned star got back at The Man as she attacked Jax to cause disqualification this past Monday.

Now, with Becky slated to face Liv Morgan on the red brand next week, one can expect Nia Jax to play a significant role in the outcome of the match.

Becky Lynch has already punched her ticket to Philadelphia for WWE WrestleMania XL as she won the Women's Elimination Chamber to become the #1 contender for the Women's World Championship. However, Nia and Liv Morgan are still looking for ways to get added to the card.

