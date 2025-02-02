[WATCH] Nikki Bella gets into a ringside altercation with 35-year-old RAW star at the Royal Rumble 2025

Nikki Bella got one of the best reactions of the night in Indianapolis as she entered the Royal Rumble at #30. She got into an altercation with a top RAW star at ringside post-elimination.

It had to be a bittersweet night for Nikki Bella, who received the full embrace of the WWE Universe upon her return as the final entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. However, she would eventually be eliminated by Nia Jax after making it to the final four of the 'Rumble.

For some odd reason, Nikki Bella slapped the 35-year-old Grand Slam Champion Bayley, leading to an altercation at ringside after they were both knocked out of the 30-woman clash.

Perhaps this footage will be utilized later to start a storyline between the two superstars. Bayley, who was the Royal Rumble 2024 winner, fell short this year and couldn't become the only woman to win back-to-back 'Rumbles.

However, her fellow-Horsewoman Charlotte Flair ended up achieving a massive goal by becoming the only woman to ever win the Royal Rumble twice. Nikki, who was the runner-up of the first-ever Women's Rumble, managed to make it quite far this year as well, although that could be down to the luck of the draw.

It looks like Bella is back.

