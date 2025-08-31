[WATCH] Nikki Bella involved in massive botch with Becky Lynch at Clash in Paris 2025

Nikki Bella faced Becky Lynch for the Intercontinental Championship at WWE Clash in Paris 2025, and the jury is out on how it was. What got big traction, unfortunately, was a huge botch by the WWE Hall of Famer.Fans in Paris were excited to watch the first-ever clash between Nikki Bella and Becky Lynch, and it ended with The Man retaining the Women's Intercontinental Championship after a long battle where she was nearly submitted, courtesy of the Fearless Lock.In one of the final moments of the match, Nikki Bella had Becky Lynch near the ropes, and it seemed like she was getting ready for a springboard kick. Unfortunately, as she set up the move, Becky Lynch moved away, and it resulted in a bad botch. The Hall of Famer completely missed the kick, and it didn't look good. You can watch the full video below:It appeared to be a moment of miscommunication between both women, and it shouldn't be blamed on Nikki Bella. Becky also appeared to mildly sell the move despite no contact being made. She was quick to recover, but it came across badly, and the social media reaction has unfortunately been a one-sided blame directed at the WWE Hall of Famer.Ultimately, their feud is over, and Becky Lynch will march on with a new challenger expected to emerge at some point in the near future. Lyra Valkyria still can't compete for the title while Lynch is the Champion. Bayley has been going through a seperate character arc, and may not be involved.It's going to be interesting to see what the future holds for Becky Lynch. For the multi-time Divas Champion, it looks like we might not see her for a while in the forseaable future, assuming there is no feud for her on RAW.