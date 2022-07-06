Watch: Old footage emerges of Randy Orton using RKO on family member

WWE Superstar Randy Orton recently took the internet by storm when an old video of him resurfaced on social media.

The Viper last appeared on WWE television on the May 20 edition of SmackDown. On the episode, then-RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro (Orton and Riddle) lost a tag team title unification match against their SmackDown counterparts, The Usos. The aftermath of the match saw Orton injure his back and is allegedly on the shelf for the remainder of the year.

Despite being out with injury, the internet continues to remember The Viper. Recently, a video of Randy Orton hitting his cousin with an RKO in a swimming pool resurfaced on social media.

In the slow-motion video, Orton is seen giving an RKO to a family member while the latter is about to dive into the pool.

Check out the footage below:

(via jaygarcia118/TT) No family member is safe(via jaygarcia118/TT) No family member is safe 😂(via jaygarcia118/TT) https://t.co/jVepYp5RFZ

Twitter shared hilarious reactions to the video featuring Randy Orton

Following the video surfacing on the World Wide Web, many fans shared their thoughts on the matter.

The wrestling world shared hilarious reactions and responses to the video.

One fan joked about how The Viper complained about his back giving out due to his signature move but uses it outside the ring:

Also Randy: I’m going to do an RKO into a pool @BleacherReport Randy: “My back is messed up from doing years of RKOs”Also Randy: I’m going to do an RKO into a pool @BleacherReport Randy: “My back is messed up from doing years of RKOs”Also Randy: I’m going to do an RKO into a pool

Another user joked that if Orton was his cousin, he would have to be "on sight every time" and shared a GIF of The Rock using his 'Bring it' gesture:

One Twitter user shared a snapshot of the RKO midway through with the caption that that was the moment his cousin knew it was not going to end well:

Another fan highlighted that his family should watch out when cousin Randy visits them for barbeques:

Another user joked on why it is never a good idea to trust a 'viper':

The Viper is not often active on social media, but during his recovery, he shared a video congratulating John Cena on his 20th anniversary with the company. Orton celebrated his own 20th anniversary with WWE in April this year.

It remains to be seen when he will return and who he sets his sights on upon entering the squared circle.

