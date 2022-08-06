[WATCH] Old video of Becky Lynch's honest prediction resurfaces after WWE fans boo top Champion on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently turned babyface, but a prediction she made during her heel run has resurfaced after a shocking incident on SmackDown.

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan defended her title against Ronda Rousey at The Biggest party of the Summer, but the match's ending was bathed in controversy. She was tapping out while the referee made the three-count; thus, her title defense wasn't clean.

Morgan was one of the top babyfaces in the company last month, but tonight, a large portion of the crowd booed her on SmackDown.

There were clear and loud choruses of "You Tapped Out" chants which hijacked her interview with Kayla Braxton in the ring. To her credit, the Champion tried to gain control over the situation, saying that she wanted fans to call her out on her shortcomings, but WWE had to send Sonya Deville to help divide the heat.

Soon after the show, an old video of Becky Lynch predicting the exact same situation went viral on Twitter. Big Time Becks was involved in a title feud with Liv Morgan at the time, and she had said the crowd would turn on the "top favorite" as soon as they saw her win the championship.

Andrew @bigtimeEST Becky Lynch during her feud with Liv Morgan last year -



“If she (Liv) was standing in here with this title on her shoulder, you would find every reason to doubt the same woman that convinced you to believe in her.”



Becky being right yet again about wrestling fans lol Becky Lynch during her feud with Liv Morgan last year -“If she (Liv) was standing in here with this title on her shoulder, you would find every reason to doubt the same woman that convinced you to believe in her.” Becky being right yet again about wrestling fans lol https://t.co/HnJK04wxA6

"A lot of you wish Liv would have won, huh? Yeah! You wish Liv would have won but on the off-chance, the off-chance that Liv did beat me... If she were standing here with this title on her shoulder, you'd find every reason to doubt the same woman that convinced you to believe in her. Am I wrong? I am never wrong. You don't know what you want," said Becky Lynch during her promo.

Lynch also commented on the video soon after SmackDown and said, "This Aged Well." Several fans expressed their shock over the treatment Morgan received on SmackDown this week and rushed to Twitter to share their support for the SmackDown Women's Champion.

Liv Morgan's next title challenger confirmed on WWE SmackDown

The most recent episode of SmackDown featured a massive 7-woman Gauntlet Match to determine the Number-One Contender for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Raquel Rodriguez impressed in the match but ultimately lost to Shayna Baszler in the final battle.

A massive victory for Baszler meant that she is next in line to challenge Liv Morgan for her Championship, with the match set to take place at Clash at the Castle.

Although Morgan received a lot of support from fans online, the recent reaction to her appearance on SmackDown could lay the foundation for a potential heel turn.

What do you think of WWE fans booing Liv Morgan on SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far