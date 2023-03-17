[WATCH] Omos set to marry his fiancee later this year

WWE Superstar Omos is set to marry his fiancee later this year.

The Nigerian Giant is scheduled to face Brock Lesnar in the biggest match of his WWE career at WrestleMania 39. This will be his third straight outing at The Show of Shows.

Omos recently made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. The RAW Superstar revealed that he will be getting married to his fiancee later this year. When asked if his fiancee is a wrestler as well, he revealed that she is a medical doctor. Check out his comments below:

Omos is incredibly popular among WWE fans

The Nigerian Giant has steadily grown on WWE fans since making his main roster debut in 2020 alongside AJ Styles. His comments received tons of well-wishes from fans on Twitter. Check out some of the comments below:

The 7′ 3″ WWE Superstar has received massive support from the locker room as well. WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker once had nothing but praise for him and compared The Nigerian Giant to Andre the Giant:

"There won't be another Andre, but this guy is as close as we've come. And that's a big statement... Omos is special. The big thing for him to know and realize is that he's special, and he's different from everybody else. The average size of the wrestler, in general, is smaller than it was. So here is this guy who is incredibly athletic and incredibly huge. He's just a big, strong man. It's important for him to make sure that he protects that. He and I have had a couple of conversations about what he should do and what he shouldn't do and if things get too heated, call me," said The Undertaker.

A win over Brock Lesnar would establish the RAW Superstar as a major main event-level star on WWE TV. The WWE Universe can't wait to see if he manages to slay The Beast Incarnate. For now, though, fans are elated over his big announcement.

The Sportskeeda community wishes the very best to Omos and his fiancee for their upcoming wedding!

